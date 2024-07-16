NI Secretary stresses ‘need to address Troubles legacy' in human rights compliant way
News

NI Secretary stresses ‘need to address Troubles legacy' in human rights compliant way

TÁNAISTE Micheál Martin has pledged a reset in UK-Irish relations following his first official meeting with Britain’s new Northern Ireland Secretary Hillary Benn.

The pair met at Hillsborough Castle, marking their first official engagement since the new Labour Government was voted into power following the July 4 general election, where topics including the Legacy Act were up for discussion.

Mr Benn, who is the Labour MP for Leeds South, was appointed to the role of Secretary of State for Northern Ireland by Prime Minister Keir Starmer on July 5.

NI Secretary Hillary Benn and Tánaiste Micheál Martin have had their first formal meeting

He quickly made his way to the North where he has met with all of the main party leaders and had his first formal engagement with Mr Martin on July 11.

The Tánaiste said the meeting was “very positive” adding that it “lays the foundation for a very fruitful partnership in the time ahead”.

“I am firmly committed to working together in the same spirit that delivered the Good Friday Agreement and every moment of progress since then,” Mr Martin said.

“With the Irish and British Governments working in partnership we can help Northern Ireland realise its full potential as a prosperous, peaceful and reconciled society," he added.

“A strong British-Irish relationship is good for all the people of these islands.”

NI Secretary Hillary Benn, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Labour MP for Putney Fleur Anderson

Mr Benn was joined by Fleur Anderson, the Labour MP for Putney, who has been appointed Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Northern Ireland Office, for the Hillsborough meeting.

“It was a pleasure to meet the Tánaiste to discuss the UK Government’s commitment to economic growth, peace and stability in Northern Ireland, and to foster renewed, close relations with our nearest neighbour,” Mr Benn said of the meeting.

“As co-signatory of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, I reiterated the UK Government’s commitment to work with the Irish Government for the betterment of the people of Northern Ireland," he added.

“Our relationship with Ireland is of great importance and I look forward to continuing to work closely with the Irish Government to reset and strengthen the relationship between our two countries.”

During the meeting the issue of Britain’s controversial Legacy Act was also raised, with Mr Benn “stressing the need to address the legacy of the past in a way that is supported by victims and survivors and is compliant with human rights obligations’ his department have confirmed.

See More: Hillary Benn, Northern Ireland

Related

Extra police on patrol in Belfast following night of ‘protracted public disorder’
News 1 hour ago

Extra police on patrol in Belfast following night of ‘protracted public disorder’

By: Fiona Audley

‘Public safety is priority’: Ireland announces ban on XL Bully dogs
News 2 hours ago

‘Public safety is priority’: Ireland announces ban on XL Bully dogs

By: Fiona Audley

President convenes Council of State to discuss defence bill
News 3 hours ago

President convenes Council of State to discuss defence bill

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

West Belfast security alert ends after suspicious object declared a hoax
News 1 day ago

West Belfast security alert ends after suspicious object declared a hoax

By: Gerard Donaghy

Appeal after man threatened at knifepoint during Belfast hijacking
News 1 day ago

Appeal after man threatened at knifepoint during Belfast hijacking

By: Gerard Donaghy

'She lit up our hearts and lives': Tributes paid to girl, 13, who died after collapsing during soccer match in Co. Louth
News 1 day ago

'She lit up our hearts and lives': Tributes paid to girl, 13, who died after collapsing during soccer match in Co. Louth

By: Gerard Donaghy

Suspicious object sparks security alert in West Belfast
News 2 days ago

Suspicious object sparks security alert in West Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man hospitalised after petrol bomb attack on Dublin home
News 2 days ago

Man hospitalised after petrol bomb attack on Dublin home

By: Gerard Donaghy