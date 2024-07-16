NI Secretary stresses ‘need to address Troubles legacy' in human rights compliant way

TÁNAISTE Micheál Martin has pledged a reset in UK-Irish relations following his first official meeting with Britain’s new Northern Ireland Secretary Hillary Benn.

The pair met at Hillsborough Castle, marking their first official engagement since the new Labour Government was voted into power following the July 4 general election, where topics including the Legacy Act were up for discussion.

Mr Benn, who is the Labour MP for Leeds South, was appointed to the role of Secretary of State for Northern Ireland by Prime Minister Keir Starmer on July 5.

He quickly made his way to the North where he has met with all of the main party leaders and had his first formal engagement with Mr Martin on July 11.

The Tánaiste said the meeting was “very positive” adding that it “lays the foundation for a very fruitful partnership in the time ahead”.

“I am firmly committed to working together in the same spirit that delivered the Good Friday Agreement and every moment of progress since then,” Mr Martin said.

“With the Irish and British Governments working in partnership we can help Northern Ireland realise its full potential as a prosperous, peaceful and reconciled society," he added.

“A strong British-Irish relationship is good for all the people of these islands.”

Mr Benn was joined by Fleur Anderson, the Labour MP for Putney, who has been appointed Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Northern Ireland Office, for the Hillsborough meeting.

“It was a pleasure to meet the Tánaiste to discuss the UK Government’s commitment to economic growth, peace and stability in Northern Ireland, and to foster renewed, close relations with our nearest neighbour,” Mr Benn said of the meeting.

“As co-signatory of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, I reiterated the UK Government’s commitment to work with the Irish Government for the betterment of the people of Northern Ireland," he added.

“Our relationship with Ireland is of great importance and I look forward to continuing to work closely with the Irish Government to reset and strengthen the relationship between our two countries.”

During the meeting the issue of Britain’s controversial Legacy Act was also raised, with Mr Benn “stressing the need to address the legacy of the past in a way that is supported by victims and survivors and is compliant with human rights obligations’ his department have confirmed.