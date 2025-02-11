Nine police officers assaulted in series of ‘disgraceful’ attacks

NINE police officers were assaulted in Northern Ireland over the weekend the PSNI have confirmed.

In a statement PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said the number of incidents where officers were injured while on duty in Derry and Strabane was “absolutely shocking”.

“My message to those who think this behaviour is acceptable, it is that, unequivocally, it is not; and it should never be seen as ‘part of the job’,” he said.

“I’m proud of the resilience shown by these officers, all of whom remained on duty, serving their community,” he added.

“My priority is their safety and welfare and as an organisation we will ensure support is available where it’s needed.”

Four people involved in the incidents have already been charged to court, Chf Cons Boutcher confirmed, adding that they will “feel the full force of our justice system".

“Our officers are here to help to keep people safe and their brave actions stand in stark contrast to the actions of those who perpetrated the attacks,” he said.

“Police officers and staff do a vital job and whilst they come to work knowing on any given day they could be faced with difficult and dangerous situations, it is completely intolerable that we should be physically attacked."

The Police Federation of Northern Ireland (PFNI) has called for tougher sentences for assaults on officers.

“It is not part of the job to be kicked, head-butted, punched and spat at on our street,” PFNI Chair Liam Kelly said.

“In a wholly unacceptable catalogue of assaults, nine officers were injured in Derry over the weekend. Thankfully, all nine were able to remain on duty.

“Racial and sectarian comments were also hurled at some officers.

“This is appalling behaviour and points to intolerance and hatred. It must stop.”

He added: “Monetary penalties alone aren’t enough of a deterrent. Custodial sentences are required to drive home the seriousness of assaulting a police officer.

“A prison term will have knock-on consequences for the attacker including their employment and ability to travel to certain countries if they have a record.

“Tougher sentencing guidelines should be provided to the Courts to deal with this upsurge in violence against officers.”

Justice Minister Naomi Long has also condemned the attacks on officers.

“I unreservedly condemn these disgraceful attacks on police officers in Strabane and Derry this weekend.

“The Police are here to serve us all and keep us safe. It is appalling that they would be attacked during the course of their duties.

“There is no place in our society for such actions and those responsible will be pursued and brought to justice.”