'Northern Ireland Deserves Better': criticism aimed at DUP MP over Covid Christmas carol tweet
A DEMOCRATIC Unionist Party MP has been criticised for a tweet he wrote in which he uses a Christmas carol to comment on Northern Ireland's Health Minister and Covid restrictions.

Sammy Wilson, a critic of lockdown measures, tweeted a version of 'Hark The Herald Angels Sing' after fresh Covid-19 restrictions were announced by the Stormont Executive.

Among the measures announced include the closure of nightclubs from 6am on 26 December and a return to table service in hospitality from 27 December, however restrictions are far less severe than in Scotland and Wales.

The measures were supported by Wilson’s own party, with DUP First Minister Paul Givan joining deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Health Minister Robin Swann to announce them.

"Hark the herald angels ping," the East Antrim MP tweeted.

"Robin Swann won’t let us do a thing. No more parties, work at home. In the streets you cannot roam.

"Omni is far worse than the delta curse. Stay at home. Or they’ll be far worse to come."

Swann’s Ulster Unionist party leader Doug Beattie condemned Wilson, tweeting:

 

Wilson has been accused on several occasions of undermining his party’s position on public health measures.

In November, when announced his intent to vote against new coronavirus restrictions in England, he adapted another Christmas carol as he described the Omicron variant as "mild":

When asked about that tweet, party leader Jeffrey Donaldson insisted that Covid-19 was "no joking matter".

