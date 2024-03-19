Nottingham goes green as city celebrates Ireland’s national day
(Pics: Eaton Mills Photography)

NOTTINGHAM was awash with green over the weekend as the city turned out to celebrate Ireland’s national day.

The Market Square in front of Nottingham's Council House provided the base for the annual Nottingham St Patrick’s Festival, held on Sunday, March 17.

Crowds turned out to celebrate St Patrick's Day in Nottingham (Pics: Eaton Mills Photography)

The square was filled to capacity on the day, with Irish people of all generations, as well as non-Irish members of the local community, coming out to join the festivities.

They were treated to a raft of Irish entertainment, with numerous Irish dancing schools performing on the day as well as music from the local Comhaltas branch.

Sheriff of Nottingham Cllr Shuguftah Quddoos is presented with the framed scroll of friendship between Tipperary and Nottingham (Pis: Eaton Mills Photography)

There were performances from the Louie Walsh Band, Terry Faulkner and - direct from Tipperary – the popular Irish country music duo Fran Curry and Muriel O' Connor.

Each year the Nottingham festival twins with a county in Ireland and for 2024 – the event’s 25th anniversary year – they paired up with Tipperary.

There was a vibrant display of Irish dancing (Pis: Eaton Mills Photography)

County Councillor Michael Fitzgerald and his wife Mary made the trip to Nottingham to attend the Festival along with Tipperary County Council representative Paul Murray.

The Irish Government was represented at the event by Counsellor Michael Lonergan.

