Oasis announces further gigs on reunion tour due to ‘phenomenal interest' in tickets

OASIS have announced further dates on its 2025 tour due to the “phenomenal” interest in tickets since their reunion was announced this week.

The band, led by second generation Irish brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, stunned fans this week by confirming they would reunite for a world tour next year, 16 years after the band split.

Announcing their plans for the domestic leg of their Oasis Live ‘25 tour on Tuesday, which includes a series of gigs in the UK and at Croke Park in Dublin, the Manchester-born siblings said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

Today the band confirmed further dates have been added to their Uk schedule to meet the “phenomenal interest” in the tour.

“Earlier this week, Oasis ended years of feverish speculation with the confirmation of a long awaited run of UK and Ireland shows, forming the domestic leg of their OASIS LIVE 25 world tour,” a spokesperson for the band said today.

“Their only shows in Europe next year, the announcement received phenomenal global interest from fans and media alike, and will clearly be one of the biggest live moments and hottest tickets of the decade.

“Building upon that huge launch, Oasis now extend the tour with three additional shows: one each in Manchester, London and Edinburgh.”

They added: “The Oasis live experience is unlike anything else.

“The roar that greets them as they step on stage.

“A set full of wall-to-wall classics.

“The spine-tingling sensation of being in a crowd singing back every word. And especially the charisma, spark and intensity that only comes when Liam and Noel Gallagher are on-stage together.”

Following their split in 2009, the brothers, whose mother Peggy hails from Co. Mayo, both pursued their own musical projects – garnering ten numer one albums in the UK between them.

But their reunion next year has come about because “the time is right” their spokesperson confirmed.

“Oasis is something else,” they said.

“There has been no great revelatory moment that has ignited the reunion - just the gradual realisation that the time is right.”

They added: “Yet the timing must be a subconscious influence as today represents precisely thirty years since their electrifying debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ was released, while 2025 will see the equally essential second record ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ reach that same anniversary.”