Oasis confirm reunion and announce series of Ireland and UK gigs

OASIS have announced that they will reunite for a world tour taking them across Ireland, the UK and further afield next year.

Founded by second generation Irish brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher in Manchester in 1991, the band split in 2009.

The pair have pursued their own projects in the years that have passed, but today years of speculation ended as to whether they would ever play on the same stage together again.

It was confirmed this morning that a Oasis 25 world tour will get underway next year - which will include a series of gigs in Ireland and the UK, forming the domestic leg of the tour.

Oasis will hit Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin next summer – which will be their only shows in Europe next year.

Plans are also underway to bring the tour to destinations outside of Europe.

In a statement confirming their plans, the band stated: “The guns have fallen silent.

“The stars have aligned. The great wait is over.

“Come see. It will not be televised.”

Tickets for the UK dates go on sale from 9am on August 31st and will be available here.

Dublin tickets will be available from 8am on August 31 here.

The tour schedule:

JULY 2025

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th - London, Wembley Stadium

26th - London, Wembley Stadium

AUGUST 2025

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th - Dublin, Croke Park

17th - Dublin, Croke Park