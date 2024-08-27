Oasis confirm reunion and announce series of Ireland and UK gigs

OASIS have announced that they will reunite for a world tour taking them across Ireland, the UK and further afield next year.
Founded by second generation Irish brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher in Manchester in 1991, the band split in 2009.
The pair have pursued their own projects in the years that have passed, but today years of speculation ended as to whether they would ever play on the same stage together again.
It was confirmed this morning that a Oasis 25 world tour will get underway next year - which will include a series of gigs in Ireland and the UK, forming the domestic leg of the tour.
Oasis will hit Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin next summer – which will be their only shows in Europe next year.
Plans are also underway to bring the tour to destinations outside of Europe.
In a statement confirming their plans, the band stated: “The guns have fallen silent.
“The stars have aligned. The great wait is over.
“Come see. It will not be televised.”
Tickets for the UK dates go on sale from 9am on August 31st and will be available here.
Dublin tickets will be available from 8am on August 31 here.
The tour schedule:
JULY 2025
4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
11th - Manchester, Heaton Park
12th - Manchester, Heaton Park
19th - Manchester, Heaton Park
20th - Manchester, Heaton Park
25th - London, Wembley Stadium
26th - London, Wembley Stadium
AUGUST 2025
2nd - London, Wembley Stadium
3rd - London, Wembley Stadium
8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
16th - Dublin, Croke Park
17th - Dublin, Croke Park