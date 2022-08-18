This classic oat chocolate chip cookie recipe is an Irish teatime favourite

THERE ARE few things more important than a good cup of tea in Ireland.
Find someone capable of making a brew to your particularly requirements and you’re usually on to a winner.
The quality of the cuppa isn’t the only important element either – the edible accompaniments matter too.
A great cup of tea deserves a great biscuit.
So, it’s just as well The Irish Post has done the hard work to bring you an oaty, chocolatey biscuit recipe to bring the afternoon together.
This Oaty Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe comes courtesy of Love Irish Food and is well worth your time and effort.
What you'll need:
- 100g unsalted butter, softened
- 100g light soft brown sugar
- 1 medium egg
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- 100g rolled jumbo oats
- 100g self-raising flour
- 75g Cadbury Dairy Milk, chopped
How to make it:
- Preheat oven to 180⁰C, gas mark 4.
- Grease two baking sheets.
- Beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy and then beat in the egg and vanilla.
- Add the oats and sieved flour and fold in the chocolate.
- Place spoonfuls of the mixture on the baking sheets with a little space around them to allow for spreading.
- Flatten slightly with a fork.
- Bake for 10-15 minutes until slightly risen and golden.
- Cool on a wire rack.