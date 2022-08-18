This classic oat chocolate chip cookie recipe is an Irish teatime favourite

THERE ARE few things more important than a good cup of tea in Ireland.

Find someone capable of making a brew to your particularly requirements and you’re usually on to a winner.

The quality of the cuppa isn’t the only important element either – the edible accompaniments matter too.

A great cup of tea deserves a great biscuit.

So, it’s just as well The Irish Post has done the hard work to bring you an oaty, chocolatey biscuit recipe to bring the afternoon together.

This Oaty Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe comes courtesy of Love Irish Food and is well worth your time and effort.

What you'll need:

100g unsalted butter, softened

100g light soft brown sugar

1 medium egg

1 tsp vanilla essence

100g rolled jumbo oats

100g self-raising flour

75g Cadbury Dairy Milk, chopped

How to make it: