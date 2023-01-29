Officers injured after patrol vehicle rammed in Co. Tyrone
Officers injured after patrol vehicle rammed in Co. Tyrone

File photo (Image: PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images)

TWO PSNI officers have been injured after their patrol car was rammed by a suspected uninsured vehicle in Strabane, Co. Tyrone on Saturday.

The incident happened shortly after 10pm in the Lifford Road area while police were conducting patrols in the town centre.

As officers attempted to stop the vehicle it mounted a pavement, ramming the police car before being driven across the border into Co. Donegal.

Investigators have now appealed for information on the incident, which they said posed a risk to both officers and members of the public.

"At approximately 10.10pm, officers attempted to stop a suspected uninsured vehicle while conducting patrols in the town centre," said Sergeant McDermott of the PSNI.

"The vehicle failed to stop and continued to mount a footpath before ramming the police vehicle and fleeing across the border.

"As a result, two officers were injured and were unable to continue their duties and the patrol vehicle sustained damage which will render it unusable for the foreseeable.

"This type of behaviour places members of the public and our officers at risk of serious harm and we are lucky not to be dealing with serious injuries."

Sergeant McDermott has appealed to anyone who may have seen the blue Ford Focus in the area, or who may have any information or dash-cam footage, to contact police urgently on 101, quoting reference number 1858 of 28/01/23.

See More: Co Tyrone, PSNI, Strabane

