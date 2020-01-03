IRISH MYSTICS are predicting bad news for US President Donald Trump in 2020.

A tradition dating back more than two-and-a-half centuries, Old Moore’s Almanac was founded by Theophilus Moore, a mystic more commonly known as ‘the Irish Merlin’.

Published annually, the tome offers a raft of predictions for the year ahead – and has proven particularly prescient in recent times.

Last year, Old Moore’s Almanac predict J-Lo’s engagement/marriage, a Gaelic football triumph for Dublin and an Irish ferry making the headlines.

All three proved correct – in November, for example, 16 people were discovered inside a shipping container on a Stena Line ferry travelling from France to Ireland.

This time around the publication is making some even bolder predictions for 2020 – starting with President Trump.

Old Moore’s Almanac is predicting that the 45th president of the US President will not get a second term.

But before any Democrats start celebrating, it is worth noting that the book does not predict a victory for any other candidate.

Instead it warns of “violent clashes” between opposing sides during the US elections.

Other grim predictions include volcanic eruptions in Iceland and a potential drone terror attack.

Elsewhere, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is being tipped to finally be extradited to the US to face the music over accusations he leaked classified US material online.

It’s not all doom and gloom though.

Old Moore’s Almanac foresees an Oasis reunion with Liam and Noel Gallagher finally ending their long-running family feud.

Dublin could also be denied a historic six-in-a-row All Ireland Gaelic football title with the Irish Merlin tipping Kerry to bring their run to an end.

Cork are being tipped to win the women’s competition with Kilkenny backed for Hurling’s Liam MacCarthy cup.