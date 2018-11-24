One dead following car collision in Wexford

The male was the only occupant in the car.

Gardaí at Wexford are investigating a two car fatal road traffic collision which occurred at Forthcommons, Wexford at approximately 1.25pm this afternoon, Saturday November 24th 2018.

A male in his 80s was fatally injured when the car he was driving was in collision with another car, he was pronounced dead a short time later at Wexford General Hospital.

The female driver of the second car in her 20s and front seat male passenger in his 20s received and minor injuries.

Advertisement

This stretch of road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions were in place but has since reopened.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053-916 5200, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.