One of Ireland's oldest pubs has closed its doors after over 200 years
ONE OF Ireland’s oldest pubs served its final pint earlier this month after over 200 years of business. 

The Coach Road Inn sits in a picturesque part of the Glen of Aherlow in Co Tipperary and, since 1815, has served as a public house to tourists and locals alike. 

First built in 1801, the pub has been through many changes during its 200+ year existence. 

Back then, visitors tended to arrive via stagecoach and on horseback, rather than on foot or by car. 

And since 1981, the pub has been in under the proprietorship of Margaret and Bernard O’Brien. 

The O’Briens oversaw a period of sustained success for The Coach Road Inn, which emerged as something of a focal point for people in the region to get together to discuss life in the company of friends and a few good pints for good measure. 

However, everything has to have an end and that’s proven to be the case with The Coach Road Inn. 

Bernard O’Brien passed away a few years ago, leaving Margaret, his wife, as the sole proprietor. 

Now Margaret has decided to close up for good in order to enjoy a well-earned retirement. 

While few begrudged her that, it has meant that The Coach Road Inn must close – for the time being at least. 

Margaret pulled her final pint on an emotional Monday, March 2. 

“It’s a sad time,” she told RTÉ. 

Several locals gather for a final pint together and a proper farewell to a much-loved pub that has been part of Ireland for so long, 

Maybe this isn’t the last we have heard of The Coach Road Inn but, for now, sláinte! 

 

