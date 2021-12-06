This brewery’s ‘Reverse Guinness’ stout creation is going down a storm in pubs

THERE ARE few things more Irish than a perfectly poured pint of Guinness.

Ireland’s greatest export and most popular tipple, there is a fine art to the perfectly Irish stout.

That hasn’t stopped some from messing with a tried-and-tested classic though.

Take the Team Toxic brewery in Liverpool, for example.

The Merseyside Microbrewery has been turning heads in pubs and on Instagram with a selection of innovative beer-based creations.

However, one such concoction could be about to prompt raised eyebrows aplenty among Irish drinkers.

Team Toxic have dubbed the new heady brew Sinistral but it has quickly become known as the 'Reverse Guinness' on account of its milky white colour and distinctive black head.

And while there will be plenty of naysayers over on the Emerald Isle, it’s already going down a storm with English pub dwellers.

Speaking to Morning Advertiser, the brewery’s co-founder Sue Hayward revealed the distinctive Team Toxic has all but sold out in each of the pubs it was stocked in.

In one pub over in Norwich, for example, pints of the Sinistral reverse Guinness white stout sold out in the space of just 31 minutes.

Prior to that, a batch over in Poole ran out in just 61 minutes.

Despite the distinctive look of the white stout, Hayward believes the success of Sinistral is about more than the gimmick of it being a 'Reverse Guinness' – though that certainly helps.

“The gimmick is the black head which ironically is what everyone talks about,” she told the Morning Advertiser.

“It did a good job of grabbing attention but is in reality a gimmick”.

The product of some 20 years of quality craft beer brewing alongside business partner ‘Gazza’ Prescott, Hayward believes the proof is in the pudding or, in this instance, the white beer itself.

“The white beer is the star and the thing that’s taken all the time to create,” she added.

“People are amazed it tastes so good, ‘caramac’ and ‘chocolate’ are words often used.”

Something of a phenomenon in the world of craft beer, don’t count against 'Reverse Guinness' finding its way across the Irish Sea in the next few years.