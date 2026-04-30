Driver more than eight times over drink-drive limit in Donegal collision

A NOVICE driver was found to be more than eight times over the drink-drive limit following a collision in Donegal.

The incident happened in the Churchill area in the early hours of this morning, Garda from the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit confirmed.

“A collision occurred near Churchill in the early hours of this morning,” the police force said in a statement.

“The novice driver of the car was found to be approx. 8.5 times over the legal limit and they were arrested on suspicion of drink driving by Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit,” they added.

The driver has since been charged to appear in court.

“Amazingly and very thankfully neither they nor their passenger sustained injuries,” the police force added.

Gardaí will be conducting “high visibility patrols, speed checks and checkpoints” across Donegal this bank holiday weekend.

“We urge all road users to act responsibly” the foce said in a statement.

“Our priority is to keep people safe so please make responsible decisions this weekend and always in relation to road safety,” they added.

“Help save lives by driving in a safe and a responsible manner.”