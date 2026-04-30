Military parade marks centenary of Ireland’s Army Equitation School

A MILITARY parade was held today to mark 100 years since the foundation of Ireland’s Army Equitation School (AES).

Established in 1926, four years after the foundation of the State, the School was created to develop riding and equitation skills within the army while promoting Ireland through international equestrian sport.

Defence Minister Helen McEntee attended and inspected the parade today, held at the McKee Barracks in Dublin’s Phoenix Park, where it was first founded.

“The Army Equitation School represents the very best traditions of the Defence Forces — excellence, discipline, commitment and service,” she said.

“For 100 years, its riders and staff have represented Ireland with distinction across the world and made an enormous contribution to Irish equestrian sport.”

Minister McEntee added: “The school has also played an important role in strengthening Ireland’s reputation as a leading equestrian nation and continues to inspire future generations through its dedication and professionalism."

The AES continues to maintain a unique dual role - supporting military riding capabilities while representing Ireland on the international stage.

Over the years Ireland’s army riders have competed at Olympic Games, World and European Championships, and Nations Cups.

Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Lieutenant General, Rossa Mulcahy said the AES boasts a legacy “defined by discipline, pride, excellence and an enduring partnership between the Defence Forces and the Irish horse”.

“For the past 100 years the school has represented the best of our traditions with innovation, skill and unwavering dedication on a national and international stage,” he added.

“As we look to the future, we do so with pride in what has been achieved and with confidence that this proud institution will continue to inspire generations to come.”

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