'One of the good guys': Murder investigation launched after man dies from stabbing injuries

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of a father-of-one who was stabbed in Tyrone over the weekend.

PSNI detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of Conor Browne, who was stabbed in Main Street area of Castlederg while on a night out on Saturday, September 2.

The 28-year-old, who was from Strabane, died in hospital yesterday, PSNI officers confirmed last night.

Tributes have been paid following his death, which has rocked the local community.

In a statement Castlederg United FC said they were “deeply shocked and saddened” by the news.

They described him as “a gentleman and a friend to many at the club,” before adding “what a cruel world we live in, hold your friends and family tighter than ever”.

The Caisleán na Deirge Naomh Eoghan CLG club have also paid tribute, stating “it’s with a heavy heart that we have to write a post like this”.

“Conor always wore the biggest smile and would have done anything for anyone,” they said. “One of the real good guys”.

Three people have been arrested in connection with Mr Byrne's death.

The PSNI’s Detective Chief Inspector Gibson confirmed: “We have made three arrests to date in our investigation.

“Two men - both aged 28 - remain in police custody at this time.

“Another man aged 27 has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

He added: “I would continue to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us in our investigation into this young man’s death to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 127 02/09/23.”