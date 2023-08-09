'Our hearts are broken': Community in mourning after girl, 8, dies in collision in Co. Antrim

A GIRL has died and a child injured in a collision in Co. Antrim this morning.

The incident occurred at around 11.40am in the High Street area Carrickfergus.

The deceased has been named as eight-year-old Charlotte Rosborough from the Larne area.

It is believed she was in Carrickfergus on a trip as part of a summer scheme.

The injured child, a boy, was taken to Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

'Utter devastation'

This evening, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said the tragedy had 'plunged our borough into mourning'.

"This evening the feeling among our community is one of utter devastation," said Alderman Geraldine Mulvenna.

"Our hearts are broken.

"The tragic death of eight-year-old Scarlett Rosborough in Carrickfergus has plunged our borough into mourning.

"I am praying for Scarlett's family, and for the second youngster who was injured in the same incident to make a full recovery.

"At times like these, there are no words that can adequately reflect the huge sense of loss and pain being felt by loved ones.

"The people of this borough will hold them and all of those involved close to our hearts in the days, weeks and months ahead.

"My thoughts are also with our emergency services who responded to this incident and I thank them for their efforts in extremely upsetting circumstances."

Meanwhile, in the girl’s hometown, community organisation the Larne Community Care Centre (LCCC) said it had closed its doors for a week as a mark of respect.

"All at LCCC wish to express our deepest condolences to the families of the children involved in today's accident," read a statement on Facebook.

"Our thoughts are with all involved and we will continue to provide ongoing support to anyone who has been impacted.

"As a mark of respect the centre will be closed for the rest of the week."

Appeal

In a statement, the PSNI said it attended the scene with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance.

Sadly, Scarlett passed away at the scene.

High Street, Castle Street and part of the Marine Highway were closed while police carried out an examination of the scene but have since reopened.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 684 of August 9, 2023.