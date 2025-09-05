Outgoing British ambassador to lead Irish Universities Association

PAUL JOHNSTON, the outgoing British Ambassador to Ireland, has been appointed as the next Director General of the Irish Universities Association (IUA).

Johnston will officially start his new job in November.

He has served as ambassador since September 2020 and announced earlier this year that he and his wife plan to remain in Ireland after his ambassadorship ends this month.

His appointment to the IUA came following an open competition.

The Irish Universities Association serves as the collective organisation for Ireland's public universities, with a strong focus on research and policy engagement.

Professor Eeva Leinonen, Chair of the IUA and President of Maynooth University, said Johnston’s leadership arrives at a pivotal time.

“Ireland needs a clear and confident voice advocating for our universities,” she stated.

“With Paul’s leadership, the sector is well placed to step forward with unity, purpose, and impact in shaping Ireland’s future.”

Johnston has more than 30 years of diplomatic experience under his belt.

His career with the British civil service began in 1990 and included high-profile positions such as Ambassador to Sweden, Deputy Permanent Representative to NATO and Ambassador to the EU for political and security affairs.

His term in Ireland coincided with significant diplomatic challenges, particularly the tensions surrounding Brexit and its impact on British-Irish relations.

Speaking to RTÉ, Johnston reflected on his tenure, acknowledging the difficult period in bilateral relations, which he said had reached what the Taoiseach once described as “an all-time low”.

However, he noted recent improvements, attributing the turnaround to renewed efforts under the British Labour government elected in July 2024.

He highlighted increased cooperation on issues such as climate, security and economic development.

“It has been a personal and professional low point to see relations deteriorate,” Johnston said.

“But the commitment shown in recent months signals a promising future.”

On his upcoming role, Johnston said: “I’m honoured and delighted to lead the IUA. Yeats called education ‘the lighting of a fire’, and from my time here, I know how central education is to Ireland’s progress.”