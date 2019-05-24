Paddy Power pays out punter who put £5 on Theresa May becoming Man United’s Director of Football
Paddy Power pays out punter who put £5 on Theresa May becoming Man United’s Director of Football

PADDY POWER have payed out a fan who placed money on Theresa May becoming the next Director of Football at Manchester United.

For their gutsy bet Paddy Power decided to hand the punter their winnings - a whopping £2,500 - not bad for a throwaway!

Theresa May announced her resignation as Prime Minister earlier today and will step down on June 7 and pave the way for a new Conservative Party leader.

However, she’s confirmed that she will continue on in her job as Maidenhead MP - making a move to Manchester seem all the more improbable and frankly, logistically challenging to say the least.

May was listed as an outsider for role along with fellow 500/1ers Andy Tait and Mick Hucknall.

Also listed for the job were United supporters Usain Bolt, at 400/1, and Rachel Riley, at 225/1.

Here's proof of the bet: (although it's for a £2.50 bet rather than the £5 bet Paddy claimed)

If Theresa May is in fact announced as Man United’s next Director of Football, will Paddy Power pay out twice for the same bet?

Who knows.

But they needn’t worry, that’s about as likely to happen as Leicester City winning the Premier Lea- oh hang on.

