PADDY POWER have slashed their odds on the discovery of extraterrestrial life after the potential sighting of a UFO by several different pilots off the coast of Ireland.

Previously the odds of alien life being found on earth before the end of the year stood at 50/1, but the bookmakers have cut them to just 5/1 following some mysterious goings-on recently.

The first strange sighting was reported on Friday morning by the pilot of a British Airways flight from Montreal to Heathrow, who described seeing a strange flying object "moving so fast" off the coast of Kerry.

The startled pilot described seeing the object coming up along the left of her aircraft before it "rapidly veered to the north" at around 6.47am.

She radioed in to Shannon Air Traffic Control asking if there were any military exercises taking place in the skies.

She said: "It was moving so fast. It appeared on our left-hand side and rapidly veered to the north. We saw a bright light and it then just disappeared at a very high speed.

"We were just wondering. We didn’t think it was likely political. We were just wondering what it might be."

Later, the pilot of a Virgin Atlantic flight from Orlando to Manchester detailed the sighting of a UFO re-entering the atmosphere and reported "multiple objects following the same sort of trajectory" in a brightly-lit display.

And then, the flight crew of a Norwegian Air jet from New York to Shannon were also party to a strange encounter, describing the speed of a UFO they spotted as "astronomical, it was like Mach 2".

It has since been confirmed that the Irish Aviation Authority is investigating the sightings.

A Paddy Power spokesperson said: "We’ve always believed other life forms exist, but after this week’s revelations we’re convinced it’s about to be confirmed.

"It makes perfect sense for intruders to cross the terrestrial boarders of the skies in this neck of the planet while our heads are turned by Brexit, backstops and a housing crisis.

"Minister Eoghan Murphy will do his nut if they decide to call Ireland home," they added.

Perhaps Paddy power know something we don't, as they're also offering 1/10 odds that the UFO was actually a shooting star, 100/1 on it having been a Chinese lantern and 16/1 that it was part of a military exercise.