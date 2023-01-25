Pair arrested over Belfast drug seizure linked to gang working with criminals in England and America

TWO men have been arrested in Belfast following a significant drug seizure as part of a wider eight-month-long operation.

The men, aged 30 and 57, were arrested on Tuesday in the Springfield Road area of West Belfast.

They have been linked to a gang that has connections with criminals in England and America.

Both men remain in custody at this time.

"These seizures and arrests will no doubt have had a significant impact to their criminal enterprise," said Detective Inspector Kelly of the PSNI.

Organised Crime Network

Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit arrested the pair after seizing suspected Class B controlled drugs with a potential street value of £125,000.

During the operation, investigators also conducted searches of six premises across Belfast and Mid & East Antrim, seizing a number of items.

Tuesday's arrests are linked to an investigation that has seen a number of drug seizures made across Britain in the past eight months.

"During this time, Class B controlled drugs with a potential street value of £2.4m were seized by officers from UK Border Force, the Metropolitan Police and Leicestershire Police," added DI Kelly.

"It is believed the men are linked to an organised crime network involved in the importation and distribution of drugs in Northern Ireland, which has links to organised criminals in England and North America.

"Proceeds of this criminality not only fund this crime network but other local criminal and paramilitary gangs they supply to.

"The sole motive is cash and the money generated from peddling to vulnerable users funds their criminal lifestyle."

DI Kelly urged anyone with information about suspected drug dealing in their area to contact police on the non-emergency number, 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.