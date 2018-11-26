Paul McCartney to play first Irish gig in nearly 10 years with Dublin charity concert
News

Paul McCartney to play first Irish gig in nearly 10 years with Dublin charity concert

PAUL MCCARTNEY will make his long-awaited return to the Emerald Isle with an exclusive charity concert in Dublin.

The gig, which will be held at Vicar Street in the Irish capital, has been set up to raise money for the homeless in Ireland.

It's been nearly a decade since The Beatles legend last took to the stage in the Emerald Isle, with his last gig coming at the O2 Arena in December 2009.

McCartney was apparently inspired to take part after a plaque was unveiled in Dublin commemorating two concerts The Beatles played at the Adelphi Cinema on Middle Abbey Street back in 1963.

Vicar Street owner Harry Crosbie decided to send McCartney a photo of the plaque alongside the suggestion he come and perform at his venue soon.

Advertisement

"He came back to me and said Vicar Street is top of the list for the next one," Crosbie told the Sunday World.

Paul McCartney to play first Irish gig in nearly 10 years with Dublin charity concert.

Even so, it was only after a chance meeting between Crosbie and McCartney's daughter, Stella, that the plan came together.

"I met Stella McCartney at a party in our artist friend's London home," Crosbie said.

"We discussed The Beatles' connection with Dublin and the homeless situation in Ireland and the possibility of Paul doing a gig at Vicar Street with all proceeds going to help people on the streets."

No tickets will be sold for the gig with guests instead asked to make a donation to the homeless. McCartney has yet to confirm a date for the appearance either, with Crosbie admitting that the concert could take place at any point "because that's the way he works".

McCartney won't be the only big name in attendance at the charity gig either with Gay Byrne, the first man to interview The Beatles on TV in the 1960s, also set to MC.

Advertisement

See More: Dublin, Homeless, Homeless Charity, Paul McCartney, The Beatles

Related

Man, 24, arrested and charged with murder of Irish aid worker John Curran in South Africa
News 3 hours ago

Man, 24, arrested and charged with murder of Irish aid worker John Curran in South Africa

By: Aidan Lonergan

One dead following workplace accident in Dublin Airport
News 1 day ago

One dead following workplace accident in Dublin Airport

By: Rebecca Keane

First World War 'Hauntings Soldier' statue vandalised with red paint in Dublin
News 4 days ago

First World War 'Hauntings Soldier' statue vandalised with red paint in Dublin

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Vegan activists urge village of Wool to change name as it ‘promotes cruelty to sheep’
Life & Style 1 hour ago

Vegan activists urge village of Wool to change name as it ‘promotes cruelty to sheep’

By: Aidan Lonergan

Motorcyclist dies in collision in Co. Meath
News 15 hours ago

Motorcyclist dies in collision in Co. Meath

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man and woman arrested in Derry murder investigation
News 16 hours ago

Man and woman arrested in Derry murder investigation

By: Gerard Donaghy

Mick McCarthy confirmed as new Ireland manager as his successor also unveiled
Sport 20 hours ago

Mick McCarthy confirmed as new Ireland manager as his successor also unveiled

By: Gerard Donaghy

Peaky Blinders helping Arsenal’s Spanish manager learn English
Entertainment 22 hours ago

Peaky Blinders helping Arsenal’s Spanish manager learn English

By: Gerard Donaghy