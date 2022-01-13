Paul Rudd Has A Secret Irish Pub With Guinness On Tap
News

Paul Rudd Has A Secret Irish Pub With Guinness On Tap

PAUL RUDD is a man of many secrets - one being how he manages to stay so youthful looking despite reaching the ripe old age of 50.

But while that particular secret is likely to stay exactly that, another concerning his now not-so-secret Irish pub has just come to light.

Because, it would appear Rudd is a man of impeccable taste when it comes to his choice of drinking establishments.

So, when his career began to take-off, he decided the best way to celebrate would be sink a few pints of the black stuff in his very own Irish bar.

Well, not exactly.

In actual fact, the story behind Paul Rudd’s secret Irish pub, Sullivan’s, out in Rhinebeck, New York, is a surprisingly emotional one.

According to a previous interview with New York magazine, it was Rudd’s father, Michael, who came up with the idea for Sullivan’s.

A former historical tour guide and ex-vice-president of Trans World Airlines, Michael Rudd actually hailed from London, where he met Paul’s mother, Gloria Irene before the family emigrated to the US.

Fast forward to 2004 and with Rudd’s career hitting new heights, his dad Michael decided to celebrate the birth of Paul’s son, Jack, by building his grandson his very own Irish pub.

Though it would be some time before Jack would be old enough to use it, Michael knew there would come a day when his grandson would appreciate his hard graft.

Setting to work, he began constructing the Irish-themed drinking establishment in the basement of his Kansas City home and even named it Sullivan’s in reference to Jack’s middle name Sullivan.

Eventually Paul’s work forced him to relocate to the town of Rhinebeck in New York with the plan being for Michael to move in a construct a new version of Sullivan’s in the Hudson Valley home.

Tragically, however, Michael ended up being diagnosed with cancer and despite fighting bravely against his illness, eventually succumbed to the disease before the pub could be finished.

Eager to honour his father’s legacy, Paul set to turning his dream of an Irish pub in his basement into a reality.

No expense was spared in the making of the bar, with Rudd recruiting several contractors to the task of building his dad’s dream bar which will one day be his son’s favourite hangout.

Now completed, the look and feel of Sullivan’s remains a closely guarded secret with the establishment very much not open to the public.

Paul is evidently very proud of the finished results though.

Describing it as a “a full-on authentic Irish pub,” Rudd told New York Magazine that the bar has “got Guinness on tap and everything.”

There can be no doubt Rudd has raised a fair few glasses of the Irish stout to his dad and you can bet one day his son will too.

See More: Guinness, Irish Pub, Paul Rudd

Related

Passenger shares picture of the ‘worst Guinness in history of humanity’ from Dublin airport
News 1 day ago

Passenger shares picture of the ‘worst Guinness in history of humanity’ from Dublin airport

By: Irish Post

This brewery’s ‘Reverse Guinness’ stout creation is going down a storm in pubs
News 1 month ago

This brewery’s ‘Reverse Guinness’ stout creation is going down a storm in pubs

By: Irish Post

Customer leaves $966 tip as show of appreciation for staff at Irish Pub in the US
News 1 month ago

Customer leaves $966 tip as show of appreciation for staff at Irish Pub in the US

By: Irish Post

Latest

Simon Zebo will play in Munster's crucial European clash after panel ruling
Sport 24 minutes ago

Simon Zebo will play in Munster's crucial European clash after panel ruling

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Tom Cruise 'nearly had his arm broken' by walking stick after argument in Kerry pub
News 28 minutes ago

Tom Cruise 'nearly had his arm broken' by walking stick after argument in Kerry pub

By: Irish Post

Liz Truss to host Maroš Šefčovič for first meeting as lead negotiator of Brexit
News 40 minutes ago

Liz Truss to host Maroš Šefčovič for first meeting as lead negotiator of Brexit

By: Connell McHugh

Johann van Graan says he is committed to Munster despite leaving role soon
Sport 18 hours ago

Johann van Graan says he is committed to Munster despite leaving role soon

By: Conor O'Donoghue

AFCON referee ends game early after two penalties and red card in Mali and Tunisia game
Sport 19 hours ago

AFCON referee ends game early after two penalties and red card in Mali and Tunisia game

By: Conor O'Donoghue