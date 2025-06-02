'Peace, not war' - Bernie Sanders tells Cork on Irish visit

Irish Post commentator PETER KELLY went walkabout with former US presidential hopeful in Ireland's 'Second City'

IT'S not every day that a US presidential hopeful is seen on walkabout in Ireland's second city.

At the end of May Senator Bernie Sanders prompted many a second glance among Cork's residents as he strode through its small streets.

The man who vied for the US Democratic Party's presidential nomination both in 2016 and 2020 was on an Irish visit to promote the benefits of union labour, its heritage and to encourage world peace.

He gave speeches at union buildings in both Dublin then Cork, and was the keynote speaker at the capital's Tressell Festival, then to a sell-out public audience in the renowned Vicar Street Theatre near the Guinness Brewery.

The 83-year-old veteran US Senator was earlier afforded an audience with 84-year old Irish President Michael D. Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin in Phoenix Park. Their fond interaction went viral on social media and Mr Sanders signed the distinguished visitors book in what is known as the Irish White House. The Vermont native had met President Higgins in 2018 at Dublin's Dalkey Book Festival and this year was joined by his Irish-American wife, Dr Jane O'Meara Sanders.

However, it was in Ireland's second city that Mr Sanders made the most memorable impression. From cordial fellow train passengers en route to Cork, to the city's lord mayor, TDs and the pro-union audience in its offices, it was a surreal sight seeing Bernie Sanders traverse the small city and streets of the inner city, as locals looked on bemused.

The ironic apex of his visit was surely the butchers' shop-stop, where local union labour historians regaled him of tales of Mother Jones, the locally-born union activist who organised workers in the US in the late 1800s is celebrated. The sight of Senator Sanders in historic Cork lanes, behind the counter, flanked by carnivorous staff in aprons prompted his comment that "I’ve been to many openings and events, and let me tell you this, it's the first time ever that me and Jane have ever been to a butcher’s shop,” he joked. “Thank you, Cork.”

With an Irish whiskey toast Sanders departed with well-worn wisdom for local Lee-siders, advice to honour long established Irish-American ties. "It's imperative" he said, "that we all stand together to remember our common humanity, and that all the children in the world have a right to live with food, with education, with security. And that we strive for a world of peace and not war."