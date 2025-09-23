Pedestrian dies following collision in Co. Cork

AN investigation is underway after a man diedin a collision in Co. Cork.

A car collided with a pedestrian on the M8 motorway northbound at Carrigane in Mitchelstown on September 20 at around 9.15pm.

The man, who was aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The collision occurred between junction 11 and junction 12 northbound on the M8 motorway and involved a car and a pedestrian,” Gardaí said in a statement.

“A male pedestrian, aged 40 years was fatally injured as a result of the collision,” they added.

“His body has since been removed to the mortuary in Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.”

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 20s, was uninjured.

The police force have appealed for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on (025) 82 100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”