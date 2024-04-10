Pensioner dies in collision with lorry in Co. Down

A MAN in his 70s has died following a collision with a lorry in Co. Down.

Police believe the collision occurred in Ballynahinch on Monday afternoon however, the man's body was not discovered until the vehicle stopped at a quarry around six miles away.

According to the BBC, the man has been named locally as Sicilian native Giovanni Buggea.

Report

Police said they were called to a report of the sudden death of a man at a quarry in the Newcastle Road area of Seaforde at around 4.10pm on Monday.

"A number of roads were closed for a time between Seaforde and Ballynahinch town centre in order to enable police enquiries into exactly what occurred," said Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI's Collision Investigation Unit.

"We understand, sadly, the pedestrian collided with a white HGV Renault lorry a short time earlier in The Square area of Ballynahinch.

"He was sadly subsequently discovered already deceased when the lorry stopped at its location in Seaforde.

"A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the road traffic collision is currently ongoing."

Appeal

Police have appealed to anyone with any information or who may have relevant dash-cam or mobile phone footage to get in touch.

They particularly want to hear from anyone who may have footage of both The Square area in Ballynahinch and the Newcastle Road area in Seaforde between 3.30pm and 4pm on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1239 of April 8.