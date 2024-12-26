Man dies following Christmas Eve collision

A MAN has died following a collision in Co. Down on Christmas Eve.

The driver was involved in a single vehicle collision on the Downpatrick Road in Ballynahinch at around 4.45pm on December 24.

He died at the scene, the PSNI have confirmed.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at approximately 4.45pm, that a car had been involved in a collision.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services.

"Sadly, the driver died at the scene.

"The Downpatrick Road, which was closed for a period of time following the collision, has since re-opened.”

She added: “Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the grey VolksWagen Polo or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries. You can call 101 and quote reference 967 of 24/12/24 or report online.”