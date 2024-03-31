Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after boy reportedly stabbed by man in Co. Down
POLICE have arrested two people on suspicion of attempted murder following reports that a boy was stabbed by a man in Co. Down.

A teenage girl was also assaulted during the incident, which took place in the Lough Park area of Ballynahinch at around 7.25pm on Saturday.

Investigators have bow appealed for witnesses to contact them.

"It was reported that a man and woman approached a group of young people when the man produced a knife and stabbed the victim to the abdomen and assaulted him," said Inspector Campbell of the PSNI.

"The boy was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"A teenage girl was also punched to the face during the incident.

"The suspects made off and were located and arrested a short time later by officers.

"The man and woman, both aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

"The man was further arrested on suspicion of common assault.

"They remain in police custody at this time."

Anyone who witnessed anything, or who has footage of the incident, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1412 of March 30.

