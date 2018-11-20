Perfect moment – Ed Sheeran stops gig so man can propose to girlfriend
News

Perfect moment – Ed Sheeran stops gig so man can propose to girlfriend

SINGER Ed Sheeran halted a show on Monday to allow a man to propose to his girlfriend.

The star was midway through a performance of Perfect when Matt Reed, 34, went down on one knee to pop the question to his partner of four years, Rebecca.

Spotting Matt’s intentions, Sheeran halted the intimate Heart Live gig at London venue Under the Bridge.

“Two seconds, can everyone just be quiet so this man can ask a question?” said Ed, as all eyes turned to the couple.

Advertisement

Lucky for Matt, from Bedford in England, a stunned Rebecca said yes, prompting a round of applause from the audience.

Matt revealed to Heart afterwards that he’d been planning the proposal since landing the tickets last week in a competition run by radio network.

No prizes for guessing what their wedding song will be…

The station will broadcast Sheeran’s exclusive 45-minute show in full on St Stephen’s Day.

See More: Ed Sheeran, Heart Radio, Marriage Proposal

Related

Study claims ginger men are getting more sex thanks to celebrities like Ed Sheeran
News 4 weeks ago

Study claims ginger men are getting more sex thanks to celebrities like Ed Sheeran

By: Jack Beresford

Bob Geldof enlists Ed Sheeran and celebrity friends to warn Theresa May over Brexit
News 1 month ago

Bob Geldof enlists Ed Sheeran and celebrity friends to warn Theresa May over Brexit

By: Jack Beresford

Westlife reuniting with comeback single secretly co-written by Ed Sheeran
News 1 month ago

Westlife reuniting with comeback single secretly co-written by Ed Sheeran

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Conor McGregor could be granted Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch - but there's a catch
News 4 hours ago

Conor McGregor could be granted Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch - but there's a catch

By: Jack Beresford

Sinead O'Connor reveals her new last name just weeks after converting to Islam
News 5 hours ago

Sinead O'Connor reveals her new last name just weeks after converting to Islam

By: Aidan Lonergan

Controversial Pro-Brexit Wetherspoons pub chain plotting further Irish expansion
News 8 hours ago

Controversial Pro-Brexit Wetherspoons pub chain plotting further Irish expansion

By: Jack Beresford

Doctor, pharmacist and police officer killed in shooting at hospital in Chicago before gunman dies
News 11 hours ago

Doctor, pharmacist and police officer killed in shooting at hospital in Chicago before gunman dies

By: Aidan Lonergan

Gardaí appeal for information regarding 2012 murder
News 22 hours ago

Gardaí appeal for information regarding 2012 murder

By: Rebecca Keane