Perfect moment – Ed Sheeran stops gig so man can propose to girlfriend

SINGER Ed Sheeran halted a show on Monday to allow a man to propose to his girlfriend.

The star was midway through a performance of Perfect when Matt Reed, 34, went down on one knee to pop the question to his partner of four years, Rebecca.

Spotting Matt’s intentions, Sheeran halted the intimate Heart Live gig at London venue Under the Bridge.

Matthew and Rebecca from Bedford got engaged at our exclusive Ed Sheeran gig last night... with a bit of encouragement from Ivan & Emma! 💍❤️🎤 pic.twitter.com/HQXLKCHILQ — Heart Four Counties (@Heart4Counties) November 20, 2018

“Two seconds, can everyone just be quiet so this man can ask a question?” said Ed, as all eyes turned to the couple.

Lucky for Matt, from Bedford in England, a stunned Rebecca said yes, prompting a round of applause from the audience.

Matt revealed to Heart afterwards that he’d been planning the proposal since landing the tickets last week in a competition run by radio network.

No prizes for guessing what their wedding song will be…

The station will broadcast Sheeran’s exclusive 45-minute show in full on St Stephen’s Day.