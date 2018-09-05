Petition calling on Irish Football Association to cancel Israel friendly amasses over 5,000 signatures
News

Petition calling on Irish Football Association to cancel Israel friendly amasses over 5,000 signatures

THE IRISH Football Association is facing public pressure to cancel Northern Ireland's upcoming friendly match with Israel.

Northern Ireland are set to face Israel at Windsor Park in Belfast next Tuesday, September 11th.

However, a Change.org petition set up by BDS Ireland is calling on IFA chief executive Patrick Nelson to cancel the fixture.

The petition comes as part of BDS Ireland's ongoing campaign against Israel and its treatment of Palestinians.

"Holding a 'friendly' match with Israel sends the message that Israel's indiscriminate slaughter of Palestinians is acceptable; that systematically ending the dreams of promising young Palestinian footballers is not significant," the Change.org petition states.

Advertisement

"Even worse, it gives Israel a green light to continue its crimes, with impunity.

"This is part of the Israeli Government's "sports-washing" propaganda strategy, which exploits sporting events to hide its systemic human rights abuses against Palestinians."

The petition has already amassed over 5,000 signatures and counting.

But despite the online outcry, a spokesperson for the Irish Football Association dismissed the idea of cancelling the match.

"The Irish FA has no intention of cancelling the international challenge match between Northern Ireland and Israel on September 11," they told the Irish News.

Northern Ireland will next be in action against Bosnia & Herzegovina in their UEFA Nations League opener this weekend.

Advertisement

See More: Football, IFA, Irish Football Association, Northern Ireland

Related

This video of Dublin GAA star Bernard Brogan surprising a brave 10-year-old fan will make your day
News 1 week ago

This video of Dublin GAA star Bernard Brogan surprising a brave 10-year-old fan will make your day

By: Ryan Price

11-year-old boy dies a week after collapsing during football training
News 1 week ago

11-year-old boy dies a week after collapsing during football training

By: Ryan Price

17-year-old Bayern Munich whizz kid set to declare for Ireland - report
News 1 month ago

17-year-old Bayern Munich whizz kid set to declare for Ireland - report

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

'God is sending a signal!' - Twitter reacts to lightning strike on the White House
News 5 minutes ago

'God is sending a signal!' - Twitter reacts to lightning strike on the White House

By: Jack Beresford

Teenage son of Irish TV chef Rachel Allen 'facing decade in prison' as Gardaí prepare more arrests over €30,000 drugs bust
News 13 minutes ago

Teenage son of Irish TV chef Rachel Allen 'facing decade in prison' as Gardaí prepare more arrests over €30,000 drugs bust

By: Aidan Lonergan

Tayto unveil brand new flavour
News 33 minutes ago

Tayto unveil brand new flavour

By: Ryan Price

New dads gain ‘over a stone’ after childbirth, research reveals
News 2 hours ago

New dads gain ‘over a stone’ after childbirth, research reveals

By: Jack Beresford

Virgin Media Sports to broadcast Liam Miller tribute match with all proceeds going to charity fund
Sport 2 hours ago

Virgin Media Sports to broadcast Liam Miller tribute match with all proceeds going to charity fund

By: Ryan Price