Man found with flares at football stadium banned from matches for three years
News

A MAN who was found with flares at a football match has been banned from the stadium for three years.

Finlay Hedges, of Causeway Street in Portrush, was found to be in possession of flares inside Coleraine Football Club grounds during a match with Ballymena United on August 4, 2023.

On Friday, March 15 the 20-year-old was handed a Football Banning Order at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, the PSNI confirmed today.

“We welcome this banning order and hope that it is a warning to those who are intent on causing trouble before, during or after matches, that they will be dealt with robustly,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Kitchen said today.

“Football related offending causes direct harm to law abiding supporters, those who volunteer and work in football grounds and in the communities surrounding local football grounds.

“This individual will be unable to attend any domestic matches for three years, and I believe this will send a clear message to fans that any reckless, disorderly or criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and that we, as a police service, will actively seek banning orders for anyone brought before the courts.”

He added: “We will continue to work with local football clubs, fan groups, Northern Ireland Football League and the Irish Football Association to address any criminal activity linked to people attending football matches.”

