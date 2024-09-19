Plans approved to evacuate sick children from Gaza to Ireland

UP to 30 sick children are due to be evacuated out of Gaza and brought to Ireland for medical care.

The plans have been approved by the Irish Government following a proposal by Ireland’s Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Mr Donnelly, who made the proposal in response to a World Health Organisation (WHO) request to address the current health needs of people from Gaza, has spent months working on it, alongside medical doctors, the Irish Red Cross (IRC) and other government departments.

"I really want to thank the nurses, the doctors, the Irish Red Cross and all who have been involved in ensuring Ireland steps up to this need,” he said after the plan received approval.

Up to 30 children will be brought to Ireland for medical care this year under the plan, which will see the Health Service Executive (HSE) coordinating the processing of evacuees on arrival and signposting them to the appropriate services.

“This is a modest but important step given the scale of the horrific conflict by the Israeli military forces,” Mr Donnelly said.

“The continued and deliberate attacks on civilians and on healthcare facilities are wrong and should stop."

Ireland will be opting in on a case-by-case basis for each child who requires treatment, subject to the necessary capacity for treatment being available in the country at that time, the government has confirmed.

Each evacuated child will travel with a carer, who will stay in accommodation managed by the Irish Red Cross (IRC).

“The care package being provided includes caseworker and translation services to ensure that patients and their carers are well looked after and have assistance in accessing all services as needed,” the government further confirmed.

“In addition, the HSE will provide appropriate psycho-social assessment for both patients and carers.”

All patients and their carers will also be required to undertake a health screening prior to their travel to Ireland.

"The loss of life in this conflict is devastating, particularly the loss of life of civilian men, women and children,” Minister Donnelly added.

“Our health service will work with colleagues across Government, across the EU and with the WHO to provide medical evacuation and treatment to those impacted."