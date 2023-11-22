Pogues singer Shane MacGowan released from hospital after five months
News

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan released from hospital after five months

POGUES singer Shane MacGowan has been discharged from hospital after several months of treatment, according to his wife.

Victoria Mary Clarke expressed her hope last week that MacGowan would be back home in time for Christmas after five months in hospital.

Now, it looks as though the singer — who was born on Christmas Day and is famous for his festive hit Fairytale of New York — will be spending the holidays at home.

"Shane got out of the hospital!" she posted on Twitter this evening.

"We are deeply and eternally grateful to all of the doctors and nurses and staff at St Vincent's, it's the best!

"And special thanks to Tom Creagh and Brian Corscadden for your help."

Clarke has been keeping fans updated on the singer's health ever since he was admitted to hospital in June.

She recently revealed how his Pogues bandmates and a slew of other stars had been to visit him as he continued his hospital treatment.

MacGowan, who was born in England on Christmas Day 1957 to Irish parents, spent the festive season last year resting up at home after a spell in hospital.

He had been admitted earlier in December with what turned out to be shingles but the infection spread to his eye.

Further tests revealed he was suffering from encephalitis, a rare but dangerous condition that sees the brain becoming inflamed.

In June this year, the 65-year-old was admitted to intensive care and has been in hospital since.

MacGowan has largely been confined to a wheelchair since 2015 after breaking his pelvis in a fall while leaving a studio in Dublin.

See More: Shane MacGowan, The Pogues, Victoria Mary Clarke

Related

Wife of Shane MacGowan thanks his Pogues bandmates for visiting star in hospital
News 1 week ago

Wife of Shane MacGowan thanks his Pogues bandmates for visiting star in hospital

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan on road to recovery after stint in intensive care
News 3 months ago

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan on road to recovery after stint in intensive care

By: Fiona Audley

Shane MacGowan sends love to fans as he gives update following encephalitis diagnosis
News 10 months ago

Shane MacGowan sends love to fans as he gives update following encephalitis diagnosis

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Work begins to remove six trees from Dark Hedges beauty spot made famous in Game of Thrones
News 1 day ago

Work begins to remove six trees from Dark Hedges beauty spot made famous in Game of Thrones

By: Fiona Audley

Dismembered body found on beach believed to be missing Irish filmmaker
News 1 day ago

Dismembered body found on beach believed to be missing Irish filmmaker

By: Irish Post

No levelling up funding for Northern Ireland due to DUP’s Stormont blockade
News 1 day ago

No levelling up funding for Northern Ireland due to DUP’s Stormont blockade

By: Fiona Audley

Man due to stand trial for murder in Romania arrested in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Man due to stand trial for murder in Romania arrested in Belfast

By: Irish Post

Priest puts out fire after church targeted in ‘deliberate arson attack’
News 1 day ago

Priest puts out fire after church targeted in ‘deliberate arson attack’

By: Fiona Audley