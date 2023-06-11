Police employee admits making indecent images of children
Thomas O'Connor was a civilian member of staff with Greater Manchester Police (Image: georgeclerk / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A POLICE employee who admitted making indecent images of children is to be sentenced next month.

Thomas O'Connor, 19, a civilian member of staff with Greater Manchester Police (GMP), appeared at Tameside Magistrates Court on Friday.

He pleaded guilty to the charges of making indecent images of children and was remanded into custody until sentencing at Minshull Street Crown Court on Friday, July 7.

"Charges of this nature against police employees are obviously concerning and we understand they have the potential to really damage public trust and confidence in the force," said Detective Chief Inspector Dave Jones, from GMP's Professional Standards Branch.

O'Connor was immediately arrested and suspended from employment in February 2023 after GMP received intelligence from the National Crime Agency.

The force stressed that the charges faced by O'Connor were not linked to anyone he came into contact with through his role with GMP.

"Though the investigation team's work is ongoing, there is currently no evidence to suggest that these charges relate to anyone O'Connor has come into contact with whilst working for Greater Manchester Police," added DCI Jones.

"Due to the case being subject to legal proceedings, it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time."

