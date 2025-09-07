Police given more time to question suspect over Co. Armagh murder

POLICE investigating the murder of a man in Co. Armagh earlier this week have been granted more time to question a suspect.

Christopher Burns, known as Chrissy, was found dead at an address in the Cusher Green area of Mountnorris on Thursday morning.

The 40-year-old, who was originally from the Warrenpoint area, had sustained serious head and facial injuries.

Police revealed on Friday that a 39-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the investigation.

On Saturday, detectives were granted a court extension of an additional 36 hours to question the man.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Burns' family and loved ones at this distressing time as they try to come to terms with their tragic loss," said Detective Chief Inspector Gary Robinson.

'Kind and gentle soul'

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe set up to help Mr Burns' family with funeral costs has so far raised more than £1,400.

"He was a kind and gentle soul, loved dearly by his family and friends, and known as someone who never had a bad bone in his body," read the appeal.

"This heartbreaking tragedy has left his family and community in shock.

"Sadly, Chrissy's life was marked by hardship and loss even before this senseless act having lost his mother at a very young age, followed by the loss of his brother Damian, and most recently losing his father just two years ago.

"Now, his five surviving siblings are left to carry this unimaginable grief while trying to find a way forward."

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact 101, quoting reference number 573 of September 4.