Police hunt man who escaped custody in West Belfast
News

Police hunt man who escaped custody in West Belfast

POLICE are working to locate a man who is unlawfully at large in West Belfast.

The man escaped from police after being arrested following a report of a burglary in the Falls Road area at around 12.15pm on Saturday.

Investigators have urged the public not to approach the man, who was handcuffed at the time of his escape.

"He is described as being in his 20s, with dark hair and was wearing black shorts and a black T-shirt and handcuffed to the front," said Inspector Ferguson of the PSNI.

"We are advising the public to not approach the man but to call 999 immediately if seen."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

See More: Belfast, PSNI, West Belfast

Related

Residents barricade themselves in during sectarian attack in North Belfast
News 1 week ago

Residents barricade themselves in during sectarian attack in North Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Front door set alight in arson attack on home in Belfast
News 1 week ago

Front door set alight in arson attack on home in Belfast

By: Irish Post

Arrest after police officer kicked in face in Belfast
News 2 weeks ago

Arrest after police officer kicked in face in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Patrick Kielty tells children to ‘dream big’ as applications for Late Late Toy Show open
News 2 days ago

Patrick Kielty tells children to ‘dream big’ as applications for Late Late Toy Show open

By: Fiona Audley

Serious collision between tractor and car leaves pensioner hospitalised
News 2 days ago

Serious collision between tractor and car leaves pensioner hospitalised

By: Irish Post

Vigil to be held for tragic Emili Roman who would have turned eight today
News 2 days ago

Vigil to be held for tragic Emili Roman who would have turned eight today

By: Fiona Audley

Survivors in Britain urged to share views on national tribute to Ireland’s mother and baby home victims
News 2 days ago

Survivors in Britain urged to share views on national tribute to Ireland’s mother and baby home victims

By: Fiona Audley

Sophie O’Sullivan breaks Irish 3000m record and moves into all-time greats list alongside mother Sonia
News 3 days ago

Sophie O’Sullivan breaks Irish 3000m record and moves into all-time greats list alongside mother Sonia

By: Fiona Audley