Police hunt man who escaped custody in West Belfast

POLICE are working to locate a man who is unlawfully at large in West Belfast.

The man escaped from police after being arrested following a report of a burglary in the Falls Road area at around 12.15pm on Saturday.

Investigators have urged the public not to approach the man, who was handcuffed at the time of his escape.

"He is described as being in his 20s, with dark hair and was wearing black shorts and a black T-shirt and handcuffed to the front," said Inspector Ferguson of the PSNI.

"We are advising the public to not approach the man but to call 999 immediately if seen."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.