Police in Derry uncover suspected drugs after car abandoned

POLICE in Derry have uncovered a quantity of suspected drugs in a car that was abandoned after officers observed it being driven suspiciously.

The seizure, which is believed to be cocaine, had an estimated street value of £50,000.

Police have appealed for information as they reiterated their committed to clamping down on drug dealing.

Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) officers were on patrol in the area on Sunday, September 3, when they observed a car being driven in a suspicious manner.

Shortly after 4pm, the vehicle car came to a stop in the Carnhill area and the two occupants got out of the car, walked away and did not return.

A subsequent search of the car located a bag inside containing a quantity of a white substance, suspected of being cocaine.

The vehicle from which the suspected drugs were located was also seized and taken away for examination.

Court warning

"The Police Service, under Operation Dealbreaker, is actively committed to removing drugs from our streets, and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches to disrupt this activity, and those involved in the drugs trade," said Sergeant McCollum of the Ballyarnett NPT.

"Anyone tempted to become involved in illegal drugs should be under no illusion; we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts."

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 41-year-old man was arrested following the seizure of suspected drugs, a sum of money and a number of mobile phones during a search in Limavady this morning.

The man was detained on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs as well as the possession of criminal property.

He has since been released pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact police on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.