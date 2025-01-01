Police investigate Co. Armagh arson attack on home with children inside

POLICE are appealing for information after a home with three children inside was targeted in an arson attack.

The incident occurred on New Year's Eve in the Mullacreevie Road area of Co. Armagh.

"Sometime between 10pm and 11pm, it was reported that an object was thrown at the rear of a property in the area," said Detective Sergeant McCartan of the PSNI.

"It was reported that the object caused the rear wall to ignite following the incident.

"It was reported that a number of people, including three children, were inside the property but were not injured."

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Police have appealed to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1625 of December 31.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.