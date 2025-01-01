Lord of the Dance
Police investigate Co. Armagh arson attack on home with children inside
News

Police investigate Co. Armagh arson attack on home with children inside

POLICE are appealing for information after a home with three children inside was targeted in an arson attack.

The incident occurred on New Year's Eve in the Mullacreevie Road area of Co. Armagh.

"Sometime between 10pm and 11pm, it was reported that an object was thrown at the rear of a property in the area," said Detective Sergeant McCartan of the PSNI.

"It was reported that the object caused the rear wall to ignite following the incident.

"It was reported that a number of people, including three children, were inside the property but were not injured."

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Police have appealed to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1625 of December 31.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

 

See More: Armagh

Related

'Unimaginable tragedy': Two men die and four people injured in Co. Armagh collision
News 3 days ago

'Unimaginable tragedy': Two men die and four people injured in Co. Armagh collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two officers injured in police car ramming attack
News 1 week ago

Two officers injured in police car ramming attack

By: Fiona Audley

Man charged with assaulting three police officers in Belfast
News 2 weeks ago

Man charged with assaulting three police officers in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Ireland’s soundtrack for 2025
Entertainment 4 hours ago

Ireland’s soundtrack for 2025

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Arrest made after body of man found in Wexford
News 23 hours ago

Arrest made after body of man found in Wexford

By: Fiona Audley

Masked man held family at gunpoint while burgling home
News 1 day ago

Masked man held family at gunpoint while burgling home

By: Fiona Audley

2024 - a vintage year for folk and traditional music
Entertainment 1 day ago

2024 - a vintage year for folk and traditional music

By: Jim Keaveney

Hundreds of wedding and engagement rings found in airport’s lost property
News 1 day ago

Hundreds of wedding and engagement rings found in airport’s lost property

By: Fiona Audley

News in review - the major stories that shaped Ireland in 2024
News 1 day ago

News in review - the major stories that shaped Ireland in 2024

By: Irish Post