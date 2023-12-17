Police name young woman who passed away five days after Co. Antrim collision

POLICE have named a young woman who passed away from her injuries five days after she was involved in a collision in Co. Antrim.

Katya Watson, 22, from Coleraine was left in a critical condition following the three-vehicle collision in Ballymena on Friday, December 8.

Ms Watson, who was a twin and one of five sisters, passed away on Wednesday.

"Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from other emergency services and first aid was provided at the scene," Detective Sergeant McIvor from the PSNI said on Thursday.

"Sadly, the driver of the Corsa has since passed away from her injuries in hospital.

"She was 22-year-old Katya Watson from the Coleraine area."

Condolences

Ms Watson was a former pupil of Loreto College in Coleraine.

On Facebook, the Friends of Loreto association, which comprises former students, parents and staff, offered their prayers for Ms Watson.

"Please pray for our dear past pupil, Katya Watson, who has tragically passed away on 13th December 2023 as a result of an accident," read the statement, which added: "May she rest in Peace."

A post from her former primary school, DH Christie Memorial Primary School, also expressed their 'deep regret' at the young woman's passing.

Meanwhile, Derry GAA club Slaughtmanus GAC offered their condolences to Ms Watson's family.

"It is with sincere heartfelt sadness the club announce the death of Katya Watson aged 22," the club posted.

"On behalf St Mary's GAC Slaughtmanus we express our deepest sympathy to Katya's extended family and club members… and entire family circle," it added.

Appeal

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the three-car collision, which involved Ms Watson's silver Vauxhall Corsa, a grey BMW 430D and a blue Volvo XC90.

The incident occurred on the Lisnevenagh Road in Ballymena at around 12.15pm on Friday, December 8.

Ms Watson sustained serious injuries while a man in his 30s was treated for injuries that were not believed to have been life-threatening.

"We are especially keen to hear from the driver of a blue BMW who was driving in the southbound lane at the time of the collision," added DS McIvor.

Anyone with information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 701 of December 8.