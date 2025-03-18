Police officers injured as patrol car 'deliberately rammed' in Derry

POLICE officers were left injured, and their patrol car was put off the road following a ramming attack in Derry.

The incident happened in Clon Elagh area of the city on March 16.

“At approximately 6.15pm, officers attempted to stop what was believed to be a stolen car in the Clon Elagh area, when the driver failed to stop,” the PSNI confirmed in a statement.

“Following a short pursuit, the driver of the grey coloured Ford Focus stopped suddenly before reversing into the police vehicle, injuring two officers.”

The vehicle then made off towards the border with the Republic of Ireland, the PSNI have further confirmed.

“This vehicle was, in effect, used as a weapon against our officers,” the PSNI’s Superintendent Brannigan said.

“It is unacceptable that those working to keep their community safe should be targeted in this way,” he added.

“The police vehicle sustained damage and will now be off the road for repairs, which impacts on the local community,” he explained.

“Those responsible should expect to be brought before the courts to face the consequences of their actions.”

The police force has urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have information on the whereabouts of the vehicle, which is likely to be bearing significant damage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1232 of 16/03/25,” Supt Brannigan added.