Police officers injured as patrol car 'deliberately rammed' in Derry
News

Police officers injured as patrol car 'deliberately rammed' in Derry

POLICE officers were left injured, and their patrol car was put off the road following a ramming attack in Derry.

The incident happened in Clon Elagh area of the city on March 16.

“At approximately 6.15pm, officers attempted to stop what was believed to be a stolen car in the Clon Elagh area, when the driver failed to stop,” the PSNI confirmed in a statement.

“Following a short pursuit, the driver of the grey coloured Ford Focus stopped suddenly before reversing into the police vehicle, injuring two officers.”

The vehicle then made off towards the border with the Republic of Ireland, the PSNI have further confirmed.

“This vehicle was, in effect, used as a weapon against our officers,” the PSNI’s Superintendent Brannigan said.

“It is unacceptable that those working to keep their community safe should be targeted in this way,” he added.

“The police vehicle sustained damage and will now be off the road for repairs, which impacts on the local community,” he explained.

“Those responsible should expect to be brought before the courts to face the consequences of their actions.”

The police force has urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have information on the whereabouts of the vehicle, which is likely to be bearing significant damage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1232 of 16/03/25,” Supt Brannigan added.

See More: Derry, Police Ramming

Related

Funeral confirmed for woman found dead in Derry
News 5 days ago

Funeral confirmed for woman found dead in Derry

By: Fiona Audley

Girl dies after being struck by car as she got off schoolbus in Derry
News 1 week ago

Girl dies after being struck by car as she got off schoolbus in Derry

By: Fiona Audley

Police officers left ‘distressed and badly shaken’ after patrol car rammed twice in ‘appalling’ incident
News 1 week ago

Police officers left ‘distressed and badly shaken’ after patrol car rammed twice in ‘appalling’ incident

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Dana shares family’s shocking emigration story during emotional St Patrick’s concert
Entertainment 21 hours ago

Dana shares family’s shocking emigration story during emotional St Patrick’s concert

By: Fiona Audley

Renowned Irish singer Seán Ó Sé kicks off St Patrick’s Day festivities in Derby
Culture 22 hours ago

Renowned Irish singer Seán Ó Sé kicks off St Patrick’s Day festivities in Derby

By: Fiona Audley

President Higgins thanks 'people of Ireland' as he celebrates final St Patrick’s Day as head of state
News 22 hours ago

President Higgins thanks 'people of Ireland' as he celebrates final St Patrick’s Day as head of state

By: Fiona Audley

A happy St Patrick's Day!
News 23 hours ago

A happy St Patrick's Day!

By: Irish Post

Man hospitalised after being attacked by masked men in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Man hospitalised after being attacked by masked men in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Concern grows for man missing from Co. Westmeath
News 1 day ago

Concern grows for man missing from Co. Westmeath

By: Gerard Donaghy