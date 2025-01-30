Police remain at scene where ‘improvised grenade’ found in Belfast

POLICE officers remain at a property today which was the focus of a security alert in Belfast yesterday.

Residents were evacuated from the area surrounding the home in Empire Street yesterday afternoon after a suspicious object was found.

This has since been confirmed by the PSNI to have been an “improvised grenade” which has since been removed.

“The scene has been reduced and evacuated residents have returned home after a suspicious object, believed to be an improvised grenade, was made safe and removed by ATO,” the PSNI confirmed this morning.

“A man in his 50s who was arrested as part of the investigation remains in custody and police enquiries are continuing,” they added.

An investigation is underway, led by Chief Inspector Mark Conway, who warned the public to be wary of misinformation about the incident which is circulating via social media.

“Our investigation is at an early stage however we are aware of inaccurate online speculation regarding this alert, and we advise the public not rely on such sources for their information,” Chf Insp Conway said.

“Once again, we thank the community for their patience and co-operation while we carried out this public safety operation,” he added.

“A further update will be provided in due course.”