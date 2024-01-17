Police renew appeal for information over 'ruthless' Belfast murder

POLICE have renewed their appeal for information over the murder of man in West Belfast last week.

Kevin Conway, 26, was shot to death in his home in the Greenan area at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, January 9.

At the time of the shooting, Mr Conway was on bail after being charged in relation to the murder of Shane Whitla, who was fatally shot in Lurgan, Co. Armagh on January 12, 2023.

Detectives investigating Mr Conway's murder have yet to make an arrest, while the independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of those responsible.

Speaking as investigators revisited the crime scene one week on, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said he understood it was difficult for people to come forward.

"It was last Tuesday night, at approximately 9.30pm, when Kevin was murdered in his own home," he said.

"He was shot multiple times and, sadly, pronounced dead at the scene.

"We will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice, and tonight our officers have revisited the immediate area.

"We've been speaking with pedestrians, drivers and passengers, and have carried out extensive house-to-house enquiries.

"This ruthless killing has left a loving family heartbroken.

"They're going through unimaginable sorrow and pain, while an entire community is left in shock.

"I'm appealing to you, if you have any information, to please come forward.

"I know it's not easy, but I’m keen to offer assurance that information can be passed to Crimestoppers with total anonymity."

Crimestoppers, can be contacted online or by telephone on 0800 555111.

Detectives can be contacted on 101, while information can be also provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal.