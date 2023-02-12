Police union in US to hold vote of no confidence in city official after 'inflammatory comments about Irish people'

A POLICE union in Cleveland is to hold a vote of no confidence in the city's Director of Public Safety after comments about Irish officers.

Karrie Howard has since apologised for the comments, made at an event at the city's Word Church last Monday, saying he admires Cleveland's Irish community.

However, the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association (CPPA) has refused to accept his apology ahead of tomorrow's vote of no confidence.

Meanwhile, the Greater Cleveland Police Emerald Society described Mr Howard's comments as 'confusing and inflammatory'.

Apology

Mr Howard's comments came at Monday's 'Not Another Memphis' event to discuss how the recent death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis Police could be avoided in Cleveland.

After hearing from Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Police Chief Wayne Drummond, audience member Mr Howard was asked to speak about how to recruit new, young officers.

"In this country the Irish who, at the time, were not considered white, the Irish flooded the police departments," said Mr Howard, as reported by DaLaun Dillard for News 5 Cleveland.

"The Irish flooded fire departments, the Irish flooded safety forces to the point where we have bagpipes and kilts and all this green when we celebrate it."

He added: "There is a certain type of person who has historically applied to be police officers, and we're not part of that certain type of person."

Mr Howard later released a statement to News 5 Cleveland apologising 'to anyone who was hurt or offended by my remarks'.

"I have the utmost respect for all who serve this great city and I appreciate the feedback you have given me," it read in part.

"During the panel discussion, I attempted to use a historical point to illustrate how a group of people created a culture of change by becoming part of the institution they sought to reform.

"These comments were intended to convey sincere admiration for the Irish Clevelanders who shaped our city by being the change they wanted to see — a point that I failed to fully articulate."

'Blatant bias'

However, the CPPA rejected Mr Howard's apology as they announced an Emergency Directors Meeting for Monday, February 13.

"The Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association will not accept an apology from Director Karrie Howard," read the statement.

"The only just solution to his blatant bias would be termination."

Meanwhile, the Greater Cleveland Police Emerald Society said that while it supported the spirit of the Word Church meeting, it was alarmed by Mr Howard's comments.

"During the conversation, the City of Cleveland Director of Public Safety Karrie Howard made confusing and inflammatory comments about the Irish people and our history in the police department," a statement from the society read in part.

"Anti-Irish discrimination is nothing new to us yet saddens us in this modern day.

"As our ancestors fled the genocide of famine and came to this country, they looked for work to feed their starving families.

"They were often met with signs in the window [reading] 'No Irish Need Apply'.

"In search of honest work, they took up the dangerous jobs no one wanted. Sometimes our ancestors perished working those jobs.

"The statement by Director Howard appears to provide a false narrative that the Irish are racist.

"We have read the statement Director Howard has issued to WEWS.

"More alarming was the confusing commentary about potential biased-based hiring practices in the City of Cleveland."

The results of the CPPA confidence vote will be announced on Wednesday.