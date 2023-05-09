Police urge farmers and quarry owners to secure sites as plant machinery batteries stolen

POLICE investigating the theft of batteries from heavy plant machinery have urged business owners to secure their sites to avoid similar incidents.

PSNI officers were called to a quarry on Monday, May 8 where batteries had been stolen from the large machinery used on the site.

The theft is believed to have taken place at the site in Cashty Road, Newtownstewart between 7pm on Saturday, May 6 and the morning of Monday, May 8.

“Police in Strabane are appealing for information about the theft of batteries from heavy plant machinery at a quarry on Cashty Road in Newtownstewart some time between 7pm on Saturday evening, May 6 and yesterday morning, May 8,” they stated today.

“Anyone who was on Cashty Road between these times and saw any suspicious activity, or who has been offered batteries of this nature for sale in suspicious circumstances, is urged to call 101, quoting 492 of 08/05/23,” they add.

The PSNI further took the opportunity to appeal to owners of plant machinery stored on farms or business sites, such as quarries, to review their security.

Crime Prevention Officer Mitch Freedman said: "Plant machinery, and associated parts, are expensive and when stolen or damaged can have significant cost implications for owners. Making the area where machinery is stored secure is crucial.

"Local residents can also help because we know that increased vigilance and security are key elements in denying criminals the opportunity to steal machinery or equipment.

“Local residents know their local area best so should anyone notice something which looks suspicious, or are aware of machinery being moved at odd times, or notice unusual attention being paid to machinery stored at a site, call us on 101, always 999 in an emergency."