Memorials held as Vatican confirms Pope Francis’ death caused by stroke and heart failure
POPE FRANCIS’ death was caused by stroke and subsequent heart failure the Vatican has confirmed.

The Director of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State, Dr Andrea Arcangeli, released the official medical report following the death of the 88-year-old yesterday morning in his Vatican City apartment.

Pope Francis's cause of death has been confirmed

The cause of death has been identified as “stroke, coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse,” the statement said.

Nuns attend a rosary prayer for the late Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican

The report confirmed that the Pope had a prior history of acute respiratory failure caused by multimicrobial bilateral pneumonia, multiple bronchiectases, high blood pressure, and Type II diabetes.

His death was confirmed through electrocardiographic thanatography the statement adds.

“I hereby declare that the causes of death, to the best of my knowledge and judgment, are as stated above," Dr Arcangeli wrote.

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti leads the rosary prayer in suffrage of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican

Prayers and memorials services have been taking place across the world following Pope Francis' death at 7.35am yesterday morning (April 21).

Last night Cardinal Mauro Gambetti lead a rosary prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican which was attended by thousands of mourners.

People pray during the holy mass for the soul of the late Pope Francis held at the Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral in Gliwice, Poland last night

Prayer services will continue to be held today.

Among then, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, the archbishop of Chicago, has confirmed that he will preside over a memorial Mass for the late pontiff at 10am this morning at Holy Name Cathedral.

