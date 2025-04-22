Memorials held as Vatican confirms Pope Francis’ death caused by stroke and heart failure

POPE FRANCIS’ death was caused by stroke and subsequent heart failure the Vatican has confirmed.

The Director of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State, Dr Andrea Arcangeli, released the official medical report following the death of the 88-year-old yesterday morning in his Vatican City apartment.

The cause of death has been identified as “stroke, coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse,” the statement said.

The report confirmed that the Pope had a prior history of acute respiratory failure caused by multimicrobial bilateral pneumonia, multiple bronchiectases, high blood pressure, and Type II diabetes.

His death was confirmed through electrocardiographic thanatography the statement adds.

“I hereby declare that the causes of death, to the best of my knowledge and judgment, are as stated above," Dr Arcangeli wrote.

Prayers and memorials services have been taking place across the world following Pope Francis' death at 7.35am yesterday morning (April 21).

Last night Cardinal Mauro Gambetti lead a rosary prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican which was attended by thousands of mourners.

Prayer services will continue to be held today.

Among then, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, the archbishop of Chicago, has confirmed that he will preside over a memorial Mass for the late pontiff at 10am this morning at Holy Name Cathedral.