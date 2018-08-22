Pope Francis confirmed to parade through Dublin city centre on Popemobile

IT has been confirmed that Pope Francis will travel through Dublin city centre on his Pope mobile during his visit.

Speaking with Miriam O’Callaghan on her RTE Radio 1 show this morning, assistant commissioner Pat Leahy confirmed that the pontiff will travel up O’Connell Street, Westmoreland Street and Dame Street at around 4.15pm on Saturday afternoon, prior to his speech at Croke Park later that evening.

Up to 100,000 people are expected to take to the streets to catch a glimpse of the pontiff.

Leahy said: “We’re ready to go, the planning that has gone into this is enormous.”

“We would expect anything up to 100,000 people in to view that.”

He also said that the city is “not in lockdown” for the Pope’s visit, despite the dozens of road closures in place during the World Meeting of Families this weekend.

Leahy said: “The M50 is open on both days… there will be some restrictions on the Sunday where you won’t get by [but] the Port Tunnel is open for business, the East Link [bridge] is open for business.”

In a video message ahead of this weekend’s World Meeting of Families, Pope Francis said that he was "excited at the thought of returning to Ireland".

"Although the specific reason for my visit to Ireland is the World Meeting of Families, I would like to include all the members of the Irish family," he said.

"In a particular way, I pray that it may further the growth of unity and reconciliation among all Christ's followers, as a sign of that lasting peace which is God's dream for our whole human family."

The pope arrives in Ireland on the morning of Saturday August 25th before departing again for Rome on Sunday evening.