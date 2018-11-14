Pope Francis denounces gossip and lies as form of 'terrorism'
News

Pope Francis denounces gossip and lies as form of 'terrorism'

POPE FRANCIS has denounced gossiping as a form of "terrorism" and warned worshippers over the dangers of telling lies.

The Pontiff made the remark while discussing Catholicism's eighth commandment – "thou shall not bear false witness" – during his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square on Wednesday.

"The gossiping man and the gossiping woman are people who kill, because the tongue kills like the knife," he said.

"Be careful. The gossipers are terrorists as they drop bombs and then run away. They destroy reputations everywhere.

"Do not forget – to gossip is to kill".

Pope Francis has frequently urged members of the media, as well as the public, to guard against "fake news" and seek out the truth.

Advertisement

The Holy Father further warned the faithful against engaging in falsehoods and fabrications in everyday life.

He added: "We all live by communicating, and we are continuously on the edge between truth and lies.

"To not speak false testimony means to live as a child of God... letting the great truth emerge in every act – that God is Father and we can trust Him.

"I trust God – this is the great truth. From our trust in God, who is a Father and loves me, loves us, my truth is born – to be truthful and not a liar."

See More: Catholic Church, Christianity, Gossip, Lying, Pope Francis, Religion, The Vatican

Related

Martin Scorsese discusses 'painful human failings' of the Church with Pope Francis
News 3 weeks ago

Martin Scorsese discusses 'painful human failings' of the Church with Pope Francis

By: Jack Beresford

Pope Francis blames devil for church sex abuse scandals
News 1 month ago

Pope Francis blames devil for church sex abuse scandals

By: Jack Beresford

Pope Francis laments loss of faith among young Catholics following sex abuse crisis
News 1 month ago

Pope Francis laments loss of faith among young Catholics following sex abuse crisis

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Real product or fake news? Trumpy Bear cuddly toy leaves internet baffled
News 4 hours ago

Real product or fake news? Trumpy Bear cuddly toy leaves internet baffled

By: Jack Beresford

Police release CCTV images of 'person of interest' in brutal murder of Irish charity director in South Africa
News 4 hours ago

Police release CCTV images of 'person of interest' in brutal murder of Irish charity director in South Africa

By: Aidan Lonergan

‘Not Yet’ – Spike Lee responds after newspaper confuses him with late Stan Lee in headline
News 15 hours ago

‘Not Yet’ – Spike Lee responds after newspaper confuses him with late Stan Lee in headline

By: Gerard Donaghy

Murder investigation launched in Co. Fermanagh after woman, 59, found dead by her sister
News 16 hours ago

Murder investigation launched in Co. Fermanagh after woman, 59, found dead by her sister

By: Gerard Donaghy

Spring is coming – Final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in April 2019
Entertainment 17 hours ago

Spring is coming – Final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in April 2019

By: Gerard Donaghy