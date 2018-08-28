Pope Francis' Skoda to be donated to homeless charity

THE CAR used to ferry Pope Francis around Ireland during his two-day visit to the Emerald Isles is being donated to charity.

The blue Skoda Rapid will be handed to the Catholic church social care agency Crosscare.

The Dublin-based charity currently works to help families living in emergency accommodation find more long-term places to live.

Crosscare staff will use the car to help transport these families to their new homes.

Advertisement

The plans were announced in a statement issued by the Archdiocese of Dublin.

He confirmed that the vehicle would be used "daily" though the current numberplate of "SCV 1" will be changed.

Commenting on the plans, Crosscare director of services Conor Hickey expressed his delight at the news.

Hickey expressed his hope "that families who were struggling in this way would find this gesture from the Pope of some comfort in that they were constantly remembered by him".