President Higgins expresses ‘solidarity’ with people of Liverpool following ‘horrific’ victory parade collision

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins has sent a message of ‘solidarity’ with the people of Liverpool after score of people were injured when a car ploughed into the crowds attending the Liverpool FC victory parade.

Some 65 people, including children, were injured in the incident which happened just after 6pm last night (May 26).

Hundreds of thousands of people had turned out to line the 10-mile parade route in the city centre to celebrate the Reds winning the Premier League title.

But shortly after 6pm the celebrations turned into a scene of horror as a car collided with fans along the Water Street area of the route.

Of the 65 people who were injured, 11 remain in hospital where they are said to be “recovering well”, Merseyside Police said in a statement today.

"As President of Ireland, may I express my solidarity with all those impacted by the horrific incident which took place during Liverpool FC's victory parade in the city yesterday,” President Higgins said in a statement this afternoon.

“Ireland has a strong relationship with the city of Liverpool, both through the large number of Irish supporters of Liverpool FC and through the many historic connections between Ireland and the city,” he added.

“All of our thoughts are with all of those injured, including those children who have been hurt, as we wish them all a speedy recovery."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was "saddened and shocked by the scenes at the Liverpool trophy parade".

"My thoughts and prayers to all those injured or impacted, and the emergency crews responding," he added,

A 53-year-old man from West Derby has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving offences and driving while unfit through drugs.

He remains in custody where he is being interviewed in relation to the incident, which is not being treated as terrorism related.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims of Merseyside Police has thanked the “many victims and witnesses who have come forward with information to assist our investigation following yesterday’s devastating incident on Water Street in Liverpool city centre”.

“Prior to the incident, hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets of Liverpool and the city centre to pay tribute to Liverpool Football Club as they paraded their Premier League trophy,” she said.

“The atmosphere was electric, but sadly just after 6pm the joy of the day dissipated quickly after more than 50 people were injured when a car collided with people gathered on Water Streets.

“We had worked extensively with event organisers and key partner agencies in the months ahead of the potential parade, and a robust traffic management plan was put in place, which included a number of local authority road closures throughout the route and the city centre,” she explained.

“This included Water Street, which was closed to traffic. It is believed the driver of the Ford Galaxy car involved in the incident was able follow an ambulance onto Water Street, after the road block was temporarily lifted so that the ambulance crew could attend to a member of the public who was having a suspected heart attack.

“As with many large events, we plan for all contingencies and this included the implementation of road closures to protect pedestrians and an armed policing presence was also in place throughout the day.

“There was no intelligence to suggest an incident of this nature would take place and as we have previously stated, the incident is not being treated as terrorism."