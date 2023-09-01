President of Ireland among mourners at funeral of tragic siblings Luke and Grace McSweeney

THE President of Ireland Michael D Higgins was among the mourners who attended the joint funeral of siblings Luke and Grace McSweeney

Hundreds attended the funeral Mass, which took place at today at St Peter and Paul's Church in Clonmel, followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery.

Luke McSweeney, 24, and sister Grace, 18, were among four people who died when the car they were travelling in was involved in a horrific accident in Clonmel on Friday, August 25.

The siblings, who hailed from town, were travelling with friends Nicole Murphy, 18, from Ballypatrick, and Zoey Coffey, 18, from Kilsheelan, when the collision happened on the outskirts of town shortly after 7.30pm.

The three young women were on their way to a celebration event after receiving their Leaving Cert results earlier that same day.

Speaking during their funeral their mother Brigid said: “We were honoured to be the parents of Luke and Grace, blessed to have them for so long.

“Grace was gentle,” she added, “and always had a friend by her side.

“Luke was strong, not only in body but also in mind, and he wanted to make a difference in the world, he wanted to make it a better pace.”

She went on to tell the congregation, which also included Ireland’s Education Minister Norma Foley, to “leave your sorrow behind here today and go out and make the world a better place”.

Eulogies were read by friends of Luke and Grace during the Mass, which included a special message recorded by MMA star Conor McGregor, of whom Luke was a fan.

“I just want to send my condolences to Luke’s family,” the sports star said.

“I was very sad hearing this news, my condolences to the family, god bless.”

Luke and Grace’s father Paul also wrote a reflection which was read during the ceremony.

“The happiness you gave us will live on through and through, go to sleep now among the clouds and dance with angels all around,” he wrote.

Referencing his daughter Grace, he added: “Smile and laugh with your best friend, our big strong boy who is a warrior still.

“Take charge of the heavens now and guard us all from within.

‘We were so blessed to have you though so short it was.”