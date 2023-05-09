President pays tribute following death of ‘incredible’ Chieftains fiddler Seán Keane

THE Irish president has paid tribute following the death of The Chieftains fiddler Seán Keane.

Born in Dublin, to parents hailing from counties Clare and Longford, Keane began his musical career with Ceoltóirí Chualann and the Castle Céilí Band in the 1960s before joining The Chieftains in 1968.

He passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 8 at the age of 76.

His brother, fellow musician James Keane, who is based in the US, confirmed the news on social media.

"The sadness is very real. My wonderful, kind and brilliant fiddle playing big brother passed unexpectedly at his home in Rathcoole, Co Dublin this morning," he said.

In a statement made following Keane’s passing, President Higgins said: “It is with sadness that lovers of Irish music and traditional arts across the world will have heard of the death of Seán Keane.

“Seán’s incredible talent as a fiddle player brought so much joy to so many and was enjoyed and admired by audiences all over the world.”

He added: “His virtuosity and skill was unique and has influenced so many musicians across the traditional arts. Indeed, Seán has been described as the ‘musician’s musician’.

“His generous legacy to traditional music and the arts will be remembered for generations to come.”

Keane leaves behind children Páraic, Deirdre and Darach, grandchildren, extended family and friends in The Chieftains and other musical colleagues.